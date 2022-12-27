 MC starts fencing off open spaces : The Tribune India

MC starts fencing off open spaces

Will install CCTV cameras to catch violators dumping garbage

MC starts fencing off open spaces

Waste dumped in an open space of the MC in Sector 34 on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 26

With no end to dumping of garbage and other illegal activities in open spaces, the Municipal Corporation has started the process of fixing chain-link fencing on its vacant pieces of land in different parts of the city.

Some open areas in Burail, Dadu Majra and Khuda Ali Sher have already been fenced off from all sides. The civic body officials said gradually they were going to cover the entire city.

Areas of concern

  • Dumping of garbage, building trash
  • Stray animals
  • Open defecation
  • Stagnant water during rain
  • Unhygienic conditions, foul smell
  • Dip in Swachh rankings

The corporation will also install CCTV cameras to keep an eye on those still trying to throw garbage at these sites. They will be identified and a fine imposed on them.

Apart from dumping of garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste, the stray animal menace and open defecation remain a concern. During the rainy season, stagnant water in open spaces becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies.

Due to insanitary conditions, foul smell creates trouble for area residents. Further, it has a negative impact on the annual Swachh Survekshan ranking.

At some places, such as in Sectors 34, 19 and 52, private buses can be seen parked illegally. Such buses are supposed to pay commercial fee for parking at designated places.

As for the open spaces in the UT Administration’s jurisdiction, the corporation had earlier asked it to install CCTV cameras and put up boards warning people against dumping of garbage at 87 pieces of reserved land.

In view of Swachh Survekshan, the MC had surveyed various open grounds. After scrutiny, it found most of these belonged to the administration. Thus, it has asked the UT to take care of these spaces.

