MC starts repair of Dadu Majra dumping ground boundary wall

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The Municipal Corporation has started repairing the boundary wall of the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

MC officials said the work was started near Patiala ki Rao after heavy rain was not reported in the area in the recent days. They said the wall will stop leachate from spilling on the roads. Dadu Majra residents, however, maintain that the repair work should have been started at the site where the wall had broken recently.

"The work should have been started where the boundary wall gave way during the rains. This site is right in front of residential areas and has been causing a problem to residents as leachate spills on the road when it rains," said Dyal Krishan, a local activist.

Harjinder Singh, chairman, residents’ welfare association, said: “The development is not in our knowledge. However, we would have appreciated if they started the repair from the area where the wall is damaged. It is beyond logic that they chose not to start from there.”

The Municipal Corporation had temporarily covered the broken wall area with tin sheets as it could not be repaired during the rains.

The 15-foot-high boundary wall around the dumping ground had been built by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited.