MC takes 3R way to celebrate Christmas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh December 23

The city Municipal Corporation has created a sustainable Christmas tree, snowman and Santa Claus, designed with a difference, focusing on the principle of reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) at the Sector 17 Plaza here.

Sharing details about the initiative, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said by repurposing discarded tyres and utilising eco-friendly materials, the MC was creating a sustainable and inclusive festive atmosphere.

She said the RRR principle guided the decision to repurpose old and used tyres from the MC’s field vehicles, demonstrating the importance of waste reduction and environmental consciousness. The carefully designed structure of the tree showcases the durability and versatility of tyres, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional Christmas trees.

Mitra said in addition to the innovative Christmas tree, the MC opted for decorations made from recycled and eco-friendly materials crafted by self-help groups (SHGs).

The MC chief said to promote sustainable and eco-friendly shopping options, the corporation was featuring a special display offering handcrafted decorative accessories by SHGs. Citizens can find a range of visually appealing items such as Santa Claus figurines, Christmas trees and decorative accessories like candles, all made from wool, crochet, paper and other waste and recycled material. By purchasing these sustainable products, citizens could actively contribute to waste reduction, support local artisans and foster a more sustainable economy, she added.