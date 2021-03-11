Chandigarh MC takes possession of encroached land

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

The local MC has started taking possession of encroached land at villages in the city. The total gram panchayat land mutated in the name of the MC in the revenue record is approximately 1,073 kanals and three marlas. Of the total, the MC has taken possession of 202 kanals.

“We are assessing encroachment and taking possession of the land. We are also displaying boards on our land and securing it using the chain link fencing,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Some places have been encroached upon by vendors. Some have been encroached by raising temporary structures for agriculture purposes. All villages in the city are under the corporation. The civic body is identifying the encroached land and getting it cleared.

The MC recently took possession of 8.37 acres at Chahar Taraf Burail village situated near 3 BRD. The MC resumed the agricultural land having a market value of nearly Rs 10.63 crore. The land was being used by local residents for agricultural purposes without any authorisation.

The Commissioner has directed the executive engineers concerned to resume possession of land in all villages transferred to the MC and get it fenced to prevent encroachments.