Chandigarh MC team visits bioreactor & compost plant in Mumbai

Chandigarh, April 21
Sarabjit Kaur, city Mayor, and Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, along with a team, today visited the Kanjur bioreactor and composting plant in Mumbai.
The team visited the plant where over 5,000 metric tonne waste is processed per day.
The team also visited a bioremediation site where over 60 lakh metric tonne legacy waste is processed to produce RDF and bio soil.
The team had a meeting with Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Mumbai, and discussed various initiatives.
The Mayor said it was a good learning experience and would help the MC in framing detailed project reports and tenders for successful execution. —
