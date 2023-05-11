MC to delink garbage charges from tax bill

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 10

The Municipal Corporation today decided to delink garbage collection charges from property tax bills for commercial consumers. It will now be linked to water bills and will be paid bimonthly the same as the residential category.

This was decided at a meeting held at the MC office under the chairmanship of Anup Gupta, Mayor, and was attended by Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, and office-bearers of the traders/industries associations.

During the meeting, it was discussed that commercial property owners were facing a difficulty in paying the garbage collection charges annually for the financial year 2023-24, which was linked to the property tax.

The commercial property owners raised said their genuine concern be considered and garbage collection charges be delinked from property tax bills for this financial year.

The Mayor assured the associations that the issue would be deliberated on and a final decision taken at the ensuing General House meeting. Their demand for reducing the garbage collection charges will also be taken up.

Meanwhile, the meeting decided that the MoH office would conduct a camp for resolution of all issues related to garbage cess at the Industrial Area on of May 15 and 16.