MC to do GIS survey of its properties at 13 villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 26

The Municipal Corporation is going to do a survey of 13 villages with the help of drones for the geographic information system (GIS) mapping of land.

Officials in the MC said they would get the exact location of the properties of the civic body with latitude and longitude degrees through this survey. The dimensions and khasra lines of plots will be marked in different colours in the report. Roads will be marked as well.

The 13 villages, which were earlier with the UT Administration, were handed over to the civic body in the past few months. The corporation does not have much idea about all its land in these villages. There are a large number of encroachments in the rural area.

The MC has estimated the cost of the survey at Rs 4.94 lakh. “We have floated a tender in this regard. We have specified what kind of survey we want. Soon, we will hire a firm to start the job,” said an official.