MC to install triple-bin units in markets

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 14

With the aim of reducing environmental impact through proper hazardous waste management, the Municipal Corporation is now focussing on setting up triple-bin units in city markets.

In a major push towards its plan, it is going to install around 6,000 garbage bins with stands in Sectors 1 to 10. Some places already have triple-bin points. Earlier, only two-bin units for wet and dry waste were installed.

To cost Rs 1 crore Around 6,000 bins (with stand) will cost about Rs 1 crore.

According to MC officials, the items were purchased through Government e-Marketplace.

Government departments are supposed to buy items only from the GeM. Sometimes, the rate on the portal is higher than the market price of a product.

Civic body officials said it was found the market areas of the city had been facing challenges related to waste management, including broken bins, improper waste segregation and garbage spill.

Therefore, there is a need to provide a comprehensive solution to these issues by increasing the number of bins, replacing damaged containers with new ones and introducing special bins for various types of waste.

Accordingly, a proposal has been made to procure 1,500 triple-bin (blue, green & black) units, which will facilitate proper segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste, respectively, in market areas receiving high footfall.

Besides, 551 damaged or broken bins are required to be replaced with new ones in the market areas.

The move is also aimed at improving cleanliness and hygiene in market areas. This agenda will be tabled at Tuesday’s meeting of MC House for approval.