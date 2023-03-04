 MC to prepare report in 3 days : The Tribune India

MC to prepare report in 3 days

Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Assembly Speaker. File photo



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 3

After receiving reports of serious irregularities in the operation of vending zones set up by the MC, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has ordered for preparation of report on vending zone in three days to remove fake names during the meeting held at the Haryana Secretariat.

Fake names in Panchkula vending zone list

Gupta has ordered an inquiry, which would be conducted by officials of the Municipal Corporation. Executive Officer of the MC will have to prepare a report in three days, which will also include spot photography. He said by removing the fake names, space should be allotted to the needy people who are actually working as street vendors in the city.

Speaker talks tough on encroachments

  • Expressing dissatisfaction over the action regarding removal of encroachments, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said unless action was taken against the police officials responsible for the encroachments, the problem could not be solved.
  • He asked CP Sumer Pratap Singh to take strict action in this matter. Special cognisance was also taken of the encroachments on the Shimla road passing through Panchkula, he added

Along with this, he said the Mata Mansa Devi temple area has been declared a holy area to ensure the ban on sale of liquor and meat from April 1 here.

Gupta had given strict instructions to officials to remove illegal encroachments in Panchkula and make the vending zone operational. He had held a meeting with top officials of the district administration, the MC and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at the Haryana secretariat on Friday. Officials of the MC and the HSVP presented a detailed report on the action taken to remove encroachments.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the action regarding removal of encroachments, Gupta said unless action is taken against the police officers responsible for the encroachment, the problem cannot be solved.

He has asked Police Commissioner Sumer Pratap Singh to take strict action in this matter. Special cognisance was also taken of the encroachment on Shimla road passing through Panchkula.

The issue of various types of business activities being carried out on vehicles without number plates was also a matter of discussion during the meeting.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, DC Mahavir Kaushik, Panchkula Police Commissioner Sumer Pratap Singh and a large number of officers and councillors were present in the meeting.

Gupta also sought reply from Pradeep Atri, Project Director, National Highway Authority of India, on the encroachment on the side of National Highway-73.

On this, Atri said he will immediately take cognisance of any kind of encroachment on 30 meters on both sides from the middle of the highway. He said for this they also get regular inspections done. The councillors also pointed out the encroachment at other places around Morni T-Point and National Highway 71, on illegal encroachments on government lands. Gupta asked the officials of the MC and the HSVP to take action.

