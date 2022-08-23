MC to set up sanitation booths for its workers in 2 Chandigarh villages

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has decided to provide sanitation booths for its safaikaramcharis at Dhanas and Sarangpur villages here. These booths will be built at a cost of Rs 39.30 lakh.

The booths, which will be provided as a pilot project, will have facilities such as drinking water, hand washing, seating and storage for their equipment. It was approved during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee held here today.

The committee members discussed various other important agenda items in detail.

They accorded approval to agenda items such as rough cost estimate for providing and fixing open air gymnastic equipment at a park in Sector 56, upgrade of the market in Sector 40-C, renewal of licence (agreement) of Chandigarh Washermen Workshop Cooperative (regd) Industrial Society Ltd, Sector 15-D, with an increase of 10 per cent in the licence fee, upgrade of flooring at the front side of the market/showrooms, Sectors 16-C and D, construction of cement concrete track and toe wall in various parks of Sectors 45 & 46, special repair and raising the level of a concrete track at a park in Sector 45, development of a children park in Sector 40-A and providing and fixing open air gymnastic equipment and open air gym fitness equipment at various parks in Sectors 38 (W), 39 and 40.