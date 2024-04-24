MC to shut down 17 tubewells in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 23
In order to check depleting groundwater level, the Municipal Corporation has decided to shut 17 tubewells across the city besides taking stringent action against residents who illegally extract underground water and use it for commercial purposes.
Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra today accorded approval to shut 17 tubewells following a report submitted by a team of expert engineers of the corporation.
These tubewells are located in Sectors 10, 7, 19, 26, 19, 27, 18, 32, 38 and Dadu Majra Colony.
She said a team of MC engineers conducted a survey and recommended the shutting of 17 tubewells. The closure of the tubewells will not only maintain the groundwater table but will also save on electricity worth about Rs 50 lakh annually. The MC had issued 89 challans for water wastage besides serving notices on 425 violators.
