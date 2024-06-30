MC to strictly enforce plastic ban from July 1

Chandigarh, June 29
In a bid to reduce the use of single-use plastic items and promote sustainability, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to impose hefty fines on shopkeepers, traders and citizens found defying the from July 1. Straws, plastic bags and disposable cutlery have long been identified as major contributors to environmental degradation, posing a significant threat to the health of the planet. Under the regulations, violators will be slapped hefty fines for their first offence. Repeat offenders will face harsher penalties, including temporary or permanent closure of their businesses.
To ensure compliance, the MC has deployed a team of inspectors who will carry out regular checks at Apni Mandi, grocery stores and other businesses that use or sell single-use plastic items. Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, said the corporation was committed to ensuring a cleaner and more sustainable future for our residents. The single-use plastic ban is a crucial step towards achieving this goal, and we strongly encourage citizens to support our efforts by carrying their own cloth bags when they go shopping.
