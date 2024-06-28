Mohali MC turning blind eye to illegal vendors in Sector 65: Residents

Mohali, June 27
Residents of HIG Houses in Phase XI, Sector 65, alleged encroachments by vegetable and fruit vendors in the ground and footpath in front of their houses for the past many years.
The residents alleged inaction by the Mohali Municipal Corporation and the district administration and non-implementation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court orders on removing unauthorised vendors from the area.
The residents submitted a letter to the Punjab CM Window, district administration and the Mohali MC, flagging the non-implementation of the High Court orders.
Vendors could be seen fighting with each other almost every day for space and other matters, causing nuisance in the area, they alleged. Vegetable waste, garbage and traffic jam add to the problem, they said.
Meanwhile, the enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday removed vendors and encroachments in Phase 1.
