MC: Two sewage leak points polluting N-choe plugged

Chandigarh, March 23

Two points — Attawa roundabout in Sector 42 and Sector 23/36 bridge (towards Sector 36) — where sewage was entering the N-choe have been plugged, the Municipal Corporation told the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A joint inspection comprising of MC and Chandigarh administration officers had surveyed the entire length of the N-Choe starting from Bougainvillea Garden Sector 3 to the last point up to Sector 53.

Following which, the two points were identified and plugged, the MC said in its reply in an ongoing case.

The present matter was regarding a wide drainpipe that was only for storm and rainwater emitting continuous sewerage water making a small pond where the water went to Hibiscus Garden in Sector 36. The MC said necessary actions in respect thereof was taken and measures to discourage future dumping of municipal solid waste was implemented.

The green watchdog was further informed that the municipal solid waste ie construction and demolition waste, furniture material, mattresses, white wash material, kitchen waste etc dumped around the Natural Choe at various places is being lifted by the MC.

Night surveillance started

In order to stop dumping of solid waste in the Natural Choe, the civic body has started night surveillance and extensive challaning is being done to discourage dumping of waste along the banks of the N-choe. Nets have also been installed at all the tail ends under the jurisdiction of MC for restricting the flow of the waste into the Natural Choe.

“However, installing link fencing along the banks of Natural Choe to prevent people throwing solid waste into the choes is the responsibility of engineering wing of the Chandigarh Administration and matter is being taken up with them,” the MC told the NGT.

