MCA trials on April 1

Mohali, March 29
Mohali Cricket Association will start induction of players to its academy on April 1 for the session 2022-23.
Preference will be given to the boys aged between 10 and 12 years. The admission process will start at 4 pm at the Satya School of Cricket, Sector 66, Mohali.
The players born, residing or studying continuously for one year prior to the year of the admission in the district of Mohali will be eligible for the trials.
The players are advised to carry their birth certificates (mandatory), school bona fide certificate from the educational institute/school in which they study and passport or voter ID, any one of the two (mandatory) as proof of residence.
