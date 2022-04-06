Zirakpur: Managing Director booked for raping employee

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 5

The police have booked a managing director (MD) of a construction company for allegedly raping an employee for four days at a hotel in Zirakpur.

On a statement given by a resident of Palwal, the police registered a case against Anil Gupta, managing director, Gurdev Construction, under sections 313, 323, 376-(2), 377 and 506 of the IPC. The Palwal police had registered a zero FIR and forwarded it to the Zirakpur police.

The complainant stated that the suspect had booked a hotel at Zirakpur for her on the pretext of some official work here. When she reached here, the suspect too followed her and invited her to a lunch, following which she fell unconscious. Next day, she found herself in a hotel room with the suspect.

The complainant alleged that he kept her in an illegal confinement for four days and raped her. He threatened that if she disclosed the incident, he would upload her video on the social media.

Five months later in January 2022, the victim found she was pregnant. The suspect allegedly forced her to abort the foetus at a private hospital in Noida, she stated.