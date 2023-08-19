MD/MS admissions: First counselling session with revised norms concludes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 18

The first counselling session with revised norms for MD/MS admissions at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, concluded on Friday.

The revised counselling process eliminates discrimination against candidates from the UT Chandigarh pool with higher NEET-PG ranks who had pursued their MBBS at other medical colleges. It guarantees a fair chance to higher NEET-PG ranked candidates of the UT Pool and maintains exclusive institutional preference (IP) pool seats for IP candidates.

Candidates of the IP Pool are eligible for the UT Pool seats if their preferences are unavailable in the IP Pool and they meet the UT Pool eligibility criteria. The decision to revise the counselling process is based on the combined merit list prepared on the basis of NEET-PG ranks.

It may be recalled that some students of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, had held a candlelight march to protest the recent changes in the admission rules for MD and MS courses and moved the high court against the revised norms. On August 16, the high court upheld the decision of the Chandigarh Administration and directed it to proceed with the revised counselling process.