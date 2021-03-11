'MDC community centre to be named after Ram Prasad Bismil'

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 11

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today called upon people to maintain the country’s independence, unity and integrity and take the country forward on the path of development and progress.

Gupta stated this during a programme organised at the MDC, Sector 5, community centre to pay tributes to Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil on his birth anniversary. He said today, the country needed such heroes who fought against the forces who divided the country. Paying floral tributes to the martyr, he said this community centre would be named after Bismil.

Gupta said innumerable revolutionaries sacrificed their lives to liberate the country and it was everyone’s duty to maintain the unity and integrity of the country.

The Speaker said they had decided to name every community centre in Panchkula after a brave revolutionary/freedom fighter.

Gupta said community centres to be built in future would also be named after martyrs so that the future generations could know about the brave revolutionaries who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country and take inspiration from their lives.