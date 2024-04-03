Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 2

Empty vials, discarded medicines, used injections and other medical articles were among the items that were found dumped on the Ghaggar riverbed. Stretching over waste land, the waste has been piling up for some time now; however, it has not attracted the attention of government bodies in the district.

The garbage dump strewn across the waterbed includes household and medical waste, including syringes, empty vials, polythene bags, empty and discarded bottles of medicine, cardboard boxes, and numerous other items. The same raises questions about the wellbeing and health of children in adjoining areas who regularly play at the site.

Residents of the area pointed out that the waste waters from adjoining villages were also being dumped into the river.

Tapasya Sharma, a resident of the city who regularly visits the Ghaggar River as part of cleanliness drives, said she regularly comes across medical articles and other waste on the riverbed. “At times, we have come across huge piles of garbage and medical waste at the site. The Panchkula MC and other government bodies need to work towards preserving this natural resource,” she said.

Residents also pointed towards the illegal flow of untreated sewerage water into the Ghaggar River. A resident said, “The untreated sewerage water is dumped directly into the river, which contaminates the water body.”

Residents said they have complained to the respective bodies repeatedly, but to no avail.

