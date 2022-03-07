Medico back from war-torn country

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 6

Riya, a resident of Saini Vihar, Phase 3, Baltana, here, returned home safely from war-torn Ukraine last night.

The 20-year-old girl, second-year student of MBBS in Poltava city of Central Ukraine, said she was having a harrowing time there since February 23.

Her parents too heaved a sigh of relief when their daughter reached home safely. She, along with other Indian students, took a bus and travelled 1,050 kms to Poland border. Later, they took a train to reach Budapest in Hungary from where they were evacuated. Riya, however, is now worried about her future. —