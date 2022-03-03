Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Recounts horror; family thanks govt

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

20-year-old Shayana at Nayagaon after her return from Ukraine.

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 2

It was celebration time at Satinder Sharma and Ranju Bala’s home in Nayagaon when their daughter Shayana Sharma (20) returned safe and sound from warn-torn Ukraine this evening. Neighbours, family friends and a large gathering celebrated their daughter’s return when fear had started mounting among the kin of stranded citizens there.

Shayana, a former student of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, and DAV-15, had joined Uzhhorod National Medical University in Uzhhorod, a western city in Ukraine, in September 2019. The third-year student, along with around 200 Indian citizens, was evacuated from Budapest in Hungary on March 1 evening.

Shayana, the elder of two siblings — the younger brother is in Class XII (medical stream), said she wanted to complete her MBBS and sit in the FMGE in India.

Her mother Ranju Bala, a housewife, said, “I cannot describe my emotions in words, but I am just thankful to God and the government that my daughter is back with me.”

Her father Satinder Sharma, employed in a private hospital in the city, said, “The atmosphere at home turned celebratory although we had not planned anything. Someone brought a cake, someone came with flowers... Till morning, we were worried for our daughter and helpless, by evening all in our family were celebrating. Shayana herself contacted Embassy officials and took all decisions herself. By God’s grace, she made it home.”

Shayana said after the situation turned grim, she had booked a flight for March 13, but eventually it was cancelled. Recounting the harrowing experience, she said it was a grim situation. “Everyone was fleeing towards the borders to escape the turmoil. The most heart-rending moments were when I saw Ukrainian women and kids with tears in eyes fleeing towards the borders, leaving their men behind as the country was under martial law,” she said.

The medical student said she was not aware whether anyone else from the tricity had made it home with her. The Nayagaon family said the UT Administration was liaising with them for the evacuation of their daughter.

The government was a bit late in reacting to the situation, but I am thankful to it, said Shayana Sharma.

‘Can’t describe emotions’

I cannot describe my emotions in words, but I am thankful to God and the government that my daughter is back. — Ranju Bala, Shayana’s mother

