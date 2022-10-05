Dusshera: Meerut family making effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran, Meghnath in Mohali for past 3 decades

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 4

A 70-foot effigy of Ravan will go up in flames at the Phase-8 ground tomorrow.

A team from Meerut, led by Gyasuddin, has been making the three effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnath for the past 27 years at the same ground. His son, Shanu Rana, said: “I am the third generation of my family who has been coming here for preparing the effigies.”

A Ramlila scene being enacted at Satyanarayan Mandir, Phase 11. PHOTO: VICKY

The team comes with a truck full of raw material, including bamboo, paper, firecrackers and other things, from Meerut. They work day and night for one month making the effigies.

“Most of the work is done in parts and later, these parts are assembled before the effigies are erected with the help of a crane,” said Rana.

Firecracker orders

October 5 (Dasehra): The bursting of firecrackers in Mohali is allowed from 6 pm to 7 pm.

October 24 (Diwali): Fireworks will be permitted from 8 pm to 10 pm.

November 8 (Gurpurb): The bursting of firecrackers is allowed from 4 am to 5 am and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Christmas and New Year: Fireworks will be allowed from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am.

It is mandatory to get permission from the SDM

No person shall sell or use Chinese firecrackers before or after the date and timetable.

No bursting of crackers in 100 m around hospitals, nursing homes, health centres, educational institutions, courts.

#Mohali