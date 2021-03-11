Mega yoga camp of ITBP kicks off

Panchkula, May 16
As many as 600 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force from its Basic Training Centre (BTC) participated in a mega yoga camp being organised by the Haryana Government. The three-day camp began here today.
The wives and family members of ITBP officers and jawans also took part in the event. A number of yoga asanas that help improve fitness and reduce stress were practised at the event.
Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, complemented Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, BTC, for participation by the ITBP personnel in large numbers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’