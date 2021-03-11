Mega yoga camp of ITBP kicks off

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 16

As many as 600 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force from its Basic Training Centre (BTC) participated in a mega yoga camp being organised by the Haryana Government. The three-day camp began here today.

The wives and family members of ITBP officers and jawans also took part in the event. A number of yoga asanas that help improve fitness and reduce stress were practised at the event.

Speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Gian Chand Gupta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, complemented Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector-General, BTC, for participation by the ITBP personnel in large numbers.