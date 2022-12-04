 Mehak, Kiran shine in pencak silat championship : The Tribune India

Mehak, Kiran shine in pencak silat championship



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Mehak, Aadhya and Anureet claimed top three positions, respectively, in the women’s 40-45kg category on the concluding day of the 4th Pencak Silat Sub Junior, Junior Senior and Master State Championship.

In the 45-50kg event, Kiran claimed the first position, followed by Radha at the second position and Aarti at the third spot. In the 60-65kg final, Shilpa defeated Ashiya, while Rekha claimed the bronze medal. In the 70-75kg category, Suman claimed the first position, followed by Bimalpreet Kaur at the second and Garima at the third spot.

In the 85-100kg final, Aarti defeated Abhiraj and Reena claimed the third position. In the men’s 55-60kg event, Gurinder Singh defeated Abhishek Pandey to win the gold and Akshay bagged the bronze medal. In the 50-55kg, Ashish, Rahul and Amit Kumar claimed the top three positions, respectively. In the 60-65kg event, Shiv Shankar defeated Raghav to win the gold and Ramandeep bagged the third position.

In the 65-70kg final, Gama defeated Rohit Thakur and Himanshu won the third position. In the boys’ junior 43-47kg event, Vasudev defeated Rohit to win the gold medal. Dinesh Kumar bagged the bronze medal. In the 47-51kg event, Mohit Kumar, Arjun and Rahul Rana claimed the top three positions, respectively, while in the 51-55kg category, Angad defeated Aniket in the final and Rinku won the third position.

In the 59-63kg final, Pawanpreet Singh defeated Pawan Thakur. Rajesh claimed the third position. In the 83-100kg final, Manraj Singh defeated Gurinder Singh and Ajay Gupta won the bronze medal.

In the girls’ 39-43kg final, Komal defeated Sonia to win the gold, while Aanjali bagged the third position. In the 43-47kg final, Reema defeated Anuradha, Manisha won the bronze medal, whereas in the 47-51kg final, Indu defeated Sukhreet. Mamta won the bronze medal. In 59-63kg, Disha, Kashish and Reena won the top three positions, respectively.

