Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 21

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) (Mohali) of the Punjab Police has arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang and seized a .30-bore pistol with four live cartridges from his possession.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Simranjit Singh (25) of Walio village in Samrala, Ludhiana. He faces several criminal cases and had been wanted in connection with a murder case registered at the Samrala police station.

Following a tip-off about the whereabouts of the suspect, teams of the SSOC, Mohali, had launched a special operation to nail him as he was on his way to deliver a consignment of weapons to one of his associates.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had been acting at the behest of Jaswinder Singh, another leading member of the gang.

Further probe is under way. A case has been registered under Sections 25, 25(7), 25(8) and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the SSOC-Mohali police station.

#Bambiha gang #Mohali #Punjab Police