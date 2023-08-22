 Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon : The Tribune India

Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

The suspect in police custody. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 21

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) (Mohali) of the Punjab Police has arrested a key operative of the Bambiha gang and seized a .30-bore pistol with four live cartridges from his possession.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Simranjit Singh (25) of Walio village in Samrala, Ludhiana. He faces several criminal cases and had been wanted in connection with a murder case registered at the Samrala police station.

Following a tip-off about the whereabouts of the suspect, teams of the SSOC, Mohali, had launched a special operation to nail him as he was on his way to deliver a consignment of weapons to one of his associates.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had been acting at the behest of Jaswinder Singh, another leading member of the gang.

Further probe is under way. A case has been registered under Sections 25, 25(7), 25(8) and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the SSOC-Mohali police station.

#Bambiha gang #Mohali #Punjab Police

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

2
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

3
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

4
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

5
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

6
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

7
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

8
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

9
Nation

'Welcome, buddy!' — Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

10
Trending

'Shameless': Actor Prakash Raj meme mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission sparks online outrage

Don't Miss

View All
Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Top News

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region's carrying capacity assessed

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka due to floods; no let-up in dam discharge

One dead as police, farmers clash

One dead as police, farmers clash in Sangrur

Protesters were seeking release of flood relief


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

Tarn Taran: Poor road link impedes bundh repair work

CBI recovers ~1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during CM’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

Hawala agent helped transfer Rs 350 cr ‘drug proceeds’ to Dubai

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Two held on charge of gang-raping minor

Non-payment of arrears : Phagwara admn asks sugar mill to vacate properties

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

2 POs fall in police net

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment