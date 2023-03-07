Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 6

Amid an uproar by councillors over a 5% hike in the annual water tariff, which was highlighted by Chandigarh Tribune, the House today resolved to reduce the sewerage cess from 30% of the total water bill to 10 %.

However, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Secretary Local Government i.e. the UT Home Secretary. The councillors said they would take up the matter with UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit for an approval.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said: “During our time, sewerage cess was levied at Rs 20 per seat. If it is reduced to 5% or 10%, water bills will automatically come down.”

In a pointed question to the Mayor, AAP’s Leader of Opposition Damanpreet Singh said: “What is your stand on water rates? Make it clear. We will not allow 5% increase. Let’s bring agenda and reduce sewerage cess.” He asked councillors to raise their hands in support. To this, Opposition as well as BJP councillors gave their affirmation.

The Mayor later said: “Seeing the sentiment of the House, I propose 10% sewerage cess of the total water bill. If implemented, there will be no effect of 5% annual water tariff hike.”

BJP’s Senior Deputy Mayor Kanwarjit Singh Rana said all councillors should meet the Administrator to get it further approved.

“Stop harassing people. The UT is going to be the costliest city in the world. We will not let public get suppressed anymore,” said BJP’s Saurabh Joshi as he urged all councillors to unite and fight against the system and not among themselves.

80% quota in MC’s outsourced jobs for UT-born

On councillor Saurabh Joshi’s call, the House on Monday resolved to reserve 80% of jobs outsourced by MC to UT-born individuals. “Let’s stop injustice with Chandigarhians and approve,” the proposal was okayed amid a thumping of tables by councillors.