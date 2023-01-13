PU Notes: Memorial lecture

Tribune News Service

The Panjab University Alumni Association, in collaboration with the departments of Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi, Indian Theatre, English and Cultural Studies, and School of Communication Studies, organised a memorial lecture in the commemoration of Padma Shree recipient Kashmiri Lal Zakir, one of the most influential Urdu poets of the 20th century and member of Jammu Central University Court and Former Chairman of Haryana Urdu Akademi.

Foreign students visit department

Students from undergraduate biology programme of California State University, US, visited the Biotechnology Department. They were accompanied by Prof Nitika Parmar, Director, MS Biotechnology Programme, in the university. Students of both institutes had an interaction and exchanged their thoughts on developing more linkages.

Lohri celebrations

The Department-cum-Centre for Women’s Studies and Development, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Chandigarh, organised the Lohri celebrations for gender equality under the ongoing IMAGE- I’M Advocating for Gender Equality programme.

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated

Residents of Boys’ Hostel No. 3 organised a guest lecture in collaboration with Boys Hostel No. 1 and 2, and NSS, on account of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti. Dr Sudhir Baweja, former co-ordinator, Philosophy and Vivekananda Studies, USOL, attended the event. Dr AN Singh (Warden), Boys Hostel No. 3, congratulated the students for their enthusiastic participation and encouraged them to follow the thinking of great patriots. Residents of Women Hostel No. 6 also celebrated the day.

Award conferred

Dr Deepak K Goyal of the Department of Zoology was conferred Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA)-Best Presentation Award-2023 in the section of animal, veterinary and fishery sciences of the recently concluded five-day 108th Indian Science Congress (January 3-7) at RTM Nagpur University, Maharashtra. The award was conferred on him by the Noble Laureate, Dr Ada E Yonath, and Dr Vijay Laxmi Saxena, General President, ISCA.

