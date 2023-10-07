Memorial lecture marks Le Corbusier Day at Chandigarh College of Architecture

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

The Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) celebrated Le Corbusier Day today by holding its annual convocation ceremony and Le Corbusier memorial lecture by CCA alumnus Naresh Sharma, a Delhi-based architect.

Sharma presented the making of Yashobhoomi Convention Centre and discussed the intricacies involved in prestigious projects like Bharat Mandapam, East Delhi Hub, Gautam Buddha University and Colombo Lotus Tower.

Students of M.Arch and B.Arch received academic awards and various scholarships funded by alumni and other forums. Some students and faculty members were also felicitated for their outstanding performance in research, which included two-volume publication of “Interpreting Geometries”, a book on the flooring of Rashtrapati Bhavan, and “Urban Villages of Chandigarh.”

The event also marked the release of “Making of Chandigarh”, a compilation of essays written by students and CCA faculty. Prof Rumina Sethi, Dean of University Instruction, PU, was the chief guest.