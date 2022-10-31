Men’s Football: Harjinder Singh appointed AIFF’s chief of scouts

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 30

Former state-run Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) head coach and former Indian team captain Harjinder Singh has been appointed as the chief of scouts for men’s football by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF).

In its first order of the day, the AIFF Technical Committee recommended former India captains Oinam Bembem Devi and Harjinder to be appointed as the chief of scouts in women’s and men’s football, respectively.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, secretary general Dr Shaji Prabhakaran and deputy secretary general Sunando Dhar were also present in the meeting, chaired by former India captain IM Vijayan in Navi Mumbai.

“I will do my best to fulfil my duty. I will try to spot the talented players at an early age so that they can be nurtured in a proper environment. All efforts will be given to provide a best opportunity to the talented players of India. As I always say, there’s no dearth of talent, but they needed to be shown a right path,” said Harjinder, who was also in the talent spotting committee of the Khelo India Youth Games.

The former international skipper remained the part of the CFA for around 22 years. Last year, the UT Administration had decided not to extend the annual contract of the 66-year-old veteran gaffer, who has the credit of producing over 60 international players, playing at different levels for the nation and various professional clubs in the country.

Harjinder had represented India for over a decade before a niggling groin injury cut short his career in 1983 at the age of 28. He represented India from 1974 to 1983 and played two Asian Games (1978 and 1982) and numerous other international competitions. He was a part of the Indian side that won the Asian Youth Championships in 1974 in Bangkok and was subsequently also featured in the Asian All Stars’ team. He is a famous figure of the nation, as his career marked a fine performance for intuitions like Leaders Club, JCT Mills and East Bengal.

