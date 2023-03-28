Men’s Quarterfinals: Amritsar score 426 runs against Mohali on Day 1

Chandigarh, March 27
A fine century by Abhay Chaudhary helped Amritsar score 426 runs against Mohali on the opening day play of a quarterfinal match of the Punjab State Inter-District Men’s U-25 Tournament.
Batting first, Amritsar was bowled out for 426 in 87.4 overs in its first innings. Chaudhary posted 127 off 137 balls. His innings was supported by Salil Arora (65 off 69 balls), Arjun Papal (61 off 62 balls) and Taranveer Singh (56 off 114 balls). Ayush Goyal (3/52) and Aryamaan Singh (3/76) shared wickets for the bowling side, while Anshul Chaudhary picked 2/65.
In other quarterfinals, Bathinda trail by 88 runs against Kapurthala. Batting first, Kapurthala lads scored 167 runs in 63.4 overs in their first innings. Jaiveer Bhinder (58 off 144 balls), Sukpreet Singh (33 off 32 balls) and Pulkit Kaira (32 off 64 balls) were the main run scorers for the side. Uday Pratap Saharan claimed three wickets, while Gurnam Singh Dhami and Manish Sheoran claimed two wickets each for the bowling side.
In reply, Bathinda was playing on 99/6 in 31 overs at the draw of stumps. Uday Pratap (58 off 85 balls) was the highest run scorer for the side. Prabhkirat Singh (4/37) and Sukhpreet Singh (2/28) were the most wicket takers for the bowling side.
Meanwhile, Ropar lads lead by 74 runs against Faridkot. Batting first, Faridkot was bundled out for 142 runs in 42.1 overs with the help of Naman Dhir (62 off 76 balls).
In reply, Ropar lads were bowled out for 216 runs in 47.4 overs. Karman Preet (91 off 96 balls) and Jeevanjot Singh (51 off 70 balls) were the main run getters for Ropar.
