Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrated

Panjab University

NSS, Panjab University, celebrated Menstrual Hygiene Day at Government Model High School, Khuda Jassu, under the guidance of the NSS programme coordinator, Dr Parveen Goyal. The female students of classes 6 and 7 were addressed on the theme ‘Menstrual Hygiene for Young Girls’, by the PO in NSS, Dr Sonia Sharma.

Chitkara University, Mohali

The university has conferred the title of Doctor of Literature (Honoris Causa) upon Dr Arvind Lal in recognition of his contributions to healthcare innovation, public health advancement, and philanthropy. Acknowledged with the Padma Shri in 2009, Dr Lal has garnered accolades during his career, including the Business Standard Star SME of the Year in 2021 and the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Healthcare in 2019, indicative of the significant impact he has made in the healthcare sector.

Aryans Group of Colleges, Mohali

Physiotherapy students of the Aryans Faculty of Physiotherapy brought laurels to the college in the Bachelor of Physiotherapy first semester examination results. Riya bagged first place with a 9.04 SGPA, followed by Meenakshi and Ritesh in joint second place with an 8.57 SGPA, and Jayanti in third place with an 8.32 SGPA. All the toppers were awarded by the college management. The chairman of the institute, Dr Anshu Kataria, congratulated the students and the faculty.

Desh Bhagat Dental College

The college celebrated World Orthodontic Day with an event, “Need for Speed.” The event was inaugurated by the Chancellor, Dr Zora Singh, and the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Tajinder Kaur. Addressing the gathering, Dr Zora Singh emphasised the importance of such events in raising awareness about orthodontics, especially among rural populations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panjab University Chandigarh