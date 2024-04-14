Mention name, address of ad printers: DEO

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 13

In view of the forthcoming General Election the District Election Officer, Parneet Shergill, presided over a meeting with the representatives of various political parties today.

Directions issued to printing press owners Printing press owners and their representatives have been asked to declare the party and candidate for whom they were printing election material. This information, along with the total expenses incurred by the candidates or parties, needs to be given to the District Election Officer or the Assistant Returning Officer. — Parneet Shergill, DEO

Addressing the gathering, the DEO urged them to comply with all the instructions of the model code of conduct. Sh e directed them to mention the name and full address of the printer or publisher of their promotional materi al, pamphlets and advertisements.

The DEO said, “The printing press owners and representatives have been asked to declare the party and candidate for whom they were printing election material. This information, along with the total expenses incurred by the candidates or parties, needs to be given to the District Election Officer or the Assistant Returning Officer.”

DEO Shergill said a printing press that publishes election-related promotional material would need to print their name and registration number on the material too. She added that anyone who violates these instructions of the Election Commission may be punished with imprisonment up to six months, a fine, or both.

The DEO said for the forthcoming General Election the counting of the votes would be done at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Polytechnic, adding that as soon as the machines were shifted there, the representatives of the political parties would be informed about it.

#Fatehgarh Sahib