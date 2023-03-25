Mercury dips amid showers in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Rain brought down the maximum temperature in the city today to 25.4 °C, which was five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 16.3 °C, which was two notches above normal. The city recorded 4.2-mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with likely thundery showers or light rain till March 25 and clear sky from Sunday.