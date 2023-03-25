Mercury dips amid showers in city

Chandigarh, March 24
Rain brought down the maximum temperature in the city today to 25.4 °C, which was five degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 16.3 °C, which was two notches above normal. The city recorded 4.2-mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. The weather department has predicted cloudy sky with likely thundery showers or light rain till March 25 and clear sky from Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...
Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate
Scores of Indian-Americans drive from in and around San Fran...