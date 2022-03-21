Mercury soars in Chandigarh, relief unlikely soon: Met dept

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

The temperature in the city is already five to six degrees above normal and is unlikely to abate in the coming days.

The Meteorological Department said no strong western disturbance was expected and the hot conditions were not likely to change. The maximum temperature in the city today was 35.1°C, six degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 20.4°C, seven degrees above normal.

As per the forecast for the next five days, the day temperature is expected to hover around 36°C-37°C, while the night temperature is likely to stay in the 19°C-20°C range. “A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 23, but it will not have any significant impact on the temperature in Chandigarh,” said a Met official.

“It is the middle of March and people have already started using fans and ACs; we wonder what will happen next month,” said Ashana, a college-going student. —