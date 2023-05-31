‘Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar’ Campaign: Chandigarh Civic body staff donate clothes, books at centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Municipal Corporation (MC) officials and employees donated old clothes and books at the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) centre on the premises of the MC office in Sector 17 here today.

Following the directions of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, the RRR centre was opened here today under the “Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar” campaign.

Only quality, usable items to be accepted Restored items will be sold at nominal rates to the needy. The aim is to ensure household items in good condition do not go waste and are instead reused. Only quality and usable items will be accepted for donation. The articles include clothes, shoes, books/stationery, plastic items, crockery, toys, e-waste, wooden items/furniture, etc..

The MC has been creating awareness about the RRR centres through various platforms in the city. Old goods and articles are collected from people and delivered to various RRR centres in the city.

City residents can donate household articles at these centres till June 5 as part of the World Environment Day programme. A special vehicle, “Swachh Sawari”, has also been deployed to collect old household items from the citizens.

Joint Commissioners and Superintending Engineers also donated some books and clothes at the RRR centre on the MC office premises.

