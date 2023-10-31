Meri Maati, Mera Desh: City BJP team leaves for Delhi

Chandigarh, October 30
The city unit of the BJP today sent soil collected from Chandigarh to Delhi for “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” campaign of the party. Senior leaders of the city flagged off two buses carrying at least 110 party workers with “Amrit Kalash” in their hands.
Earlier, a “kalash puja” was organised at the BJP office, Sector 33 here. BJP National vice-president Saudan Singh and other leaders and workers then showed the green flag to the yatra.
