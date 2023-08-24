Meri Maati Mera Desh: Tributes paid to freedom fighters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit joined the state-level ceremony of “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. Commenced on August 9, these celebrations, part of the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, culminated today at Tiranga Park in Sector 17 here.

Amid gentle embrace of raindrops, the Administrator inaugurated the festivities by unfurling the national flag and unveiling a “shilphalakam”.

Following this, UT Adviser Dharam Pal, emphasised that “Meri Maati Mera Desh” envisioned a harmonious celebration of India’s soil and valour. The Adviser took the opportunity to express gratitude to all veers, including freedom fighters, defence personnel, Central Armed Police Forces and the state police, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

A symbolic gesture of unity followed, with everyone in the gathering holding a fistful of soil in their hands. The Administrator administered a pledge to the attendees, urging them to forever honour the brave hearts who paved the way for nation’s freedom and progress, and to commit to the cause of nation-building.

Banwarilal Purohit paid homage to the freedom fighters and their families by presenting shawls as a token of respect. This moment was accompanied by cultural performances by schoolchildren, infused with patriotic fervour. The Administrator underscored the message that the national anthem embodies the spirit of “unity in diversity”, a central aspect of India’s rich cultural heritage.

