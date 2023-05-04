Meritorious Panchkula college students awarded prizes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta emphasised the importance of discipline and good conduct for achieving success while addressing students during the annual prize distribution ceremony of Government Post Graduate College in Sector 1 here.

As many as 410 meritorious students from various faculties were awarded with certificates and prize money for securing top positions in academics, sports and cultural activities.

Principal Babita Verma presented the annual report and expressed happiness over the college securing the first position in Haryana in Prayas Ranking Framework and getting B++ grade in NAAC.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goel, Mayor and District Higher Education Officer and Shri Mata Mansa Devi Government Sanskrit College Principal Dr Rita Gupta also attended the ceremony as special guests and distributed prizes.

Eashani Bhargav, a student of the college, topped Kurukshetra University in MA (Psychology) and was named in the overall merit of the university.