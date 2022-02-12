Messages of hefty MC dues worry Ambala residents

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 11

Messages regarding hefty dues related to the Municipal Corporation and the Municipal Council, Sadar Zone, had local residents worried last night. A number of residents reached the MC offices to enquire about the messages today.

While a number of residents claimed they had cleared all their dues, the others said the dues had been wrongly assessed. They said the officials concerned also failed to satisfactorily answer their queries.

DS Mathur, a senior citizen of Ambala City, said, “Around 11 pm last night, I received a message regarding dues worth over Rs7.92 lakh, while I had never kept any bill or property tax pending. The area of the property mentioned is also wrong.”

Another senior citizen said, “I own a showroom in Ambala City. I have cleared all my taxes up to March this year, but I still got a message of dues worth over Rs1 lakh. We are being harassed.”

Tony Chaudhary, a councillor, said, “Residents have received messages regarding dues worth lakhs of rupees and they are confused. There are people who have cleared their dues and they don’t have receipts, and they have been sent notices again. We will take up the matter with the officials concerned.”

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aman Dhanda said, “Notices include all dues related to development charges, waste collection charges and property tax. People can raise their objections online if they have any, and there is no need to visit the office. Their objections will be cleared within 10 working days. We will appeal all to clear their dues.”