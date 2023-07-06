Metro: UT to take on board Punjab, Haryana for DPR

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 5

Moving a step forward, the UT Administration has decided to take on board stakeholders Punjab and Haryana for preparing an alternative analysis report (AAR) and a detailed project report (DPR) for proposed Metro as per the guidelines of the Government of India.

A meeting to discuss way forward for preparation of a Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the tricity was held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal with M/s RITES Ltd. A team of the company presented the policies, guidelines and procedure for planning of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in lines with the Metro Rail Policy issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

After discussions, an official said it was felt that the AAR and the DPR were required to be prepared, which, after approval of the Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), would be submitted to Government of India for its nod. It was decided that a meeting of UMTA be convened at the earliest with all stakeholders, including officials from Punjab and Haryana.

Under the AAR, the best alternative mode to meet the transportation demand on major travel corridors would be found out, including Metro, Metrolite or MetroNeo.

Similarly, DDR will broadly include the planning, design, cost estimates, financials, institutional arrangement and implementation plan for the best recommended MRTS mode.

Paving the way for a Metro/ Metrolite network for the tricity after more than a decade, the governments of Punjab and Haryana as well as the UT Administration unanimously approved the final Comprehensive Mobility Plan report submitted by RITES Ltd with minor changes in April this year.