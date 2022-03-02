MHC residents urge Chandigarh Mayor to speed up works

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

The Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Sector 13, Mani Majra, has urged Mayor Sarabjit Kaur to speed up various pending development works.

The RWA raised the issue during the release of its Annual Newsletter-2022 at a function held here.

Col Gursewak Singh (retd), president of the association, urged the Mayor to resolve various development issues on the complex. The main issues include replacement of old rusty water supply pipes, poor hygiene and sanitary conditions, raising the height of the boundary wall, traffic problems besides building playgrounds, e-Sampark centre and bus queue shelters.

The Mayor assured speedy action on all points. —