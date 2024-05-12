Mid-day meal workers demand regularisation

Panchkula, May 11
Members of the Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union held a protest outside the district administrative complex today demanding minimum wages and regularisation of jobs, among others. Rama Devi, president of CITU, Panchkula, said, “We want the state government to provide us the minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month on a regular basis.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Ph-4 campaign ends, BJP eyes South surge
Stakes high for regional players in Andhra, T’gana
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Modi era gone, won’t form govt: Kharge
Rahul terms parties of Andhra CM Jagan Reddy, Chandrababu as...