Mid-day meal workers demand regularisation

Panchkula, May 11

Members of the Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Union held a protest outside the district administrative complex today demanding minimum wages and regularisation of jobs, among others. Rama Devi, president of CITU, Panchkula, said, “We want the state government to provide us the minimum wage of Rs 26,000 per month on a regular basis.

