Middukhera murder: Police remand of accused extended

Mohali, May 5
A local court has extended the police remand of four gangsters arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera till May 8 after their 10-day remand expired today.
Middukhera, Youth Akali Dal leader was shot dead in broad daylight on August 7 last year in Sector 71 here.
The police, while demanding the further police remand of the gangsters, said they wanted to recover the weapons used in the crime. A Punjabi singer’s manager, Shagunpreet Singh, has been named in the FIR and the police have issued a lookout notice for him. The police suspect he had fled to Australia.
The police said the gangsters were also to disclose the involvement of two more gangsters in the murder.
According to the police, Shagunpreet had picked three sharp shooters in a car from near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan and arranged their stay in a flat at Jalvayu Vihar in Kharar on August 6 last year.
