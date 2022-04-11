Middukhera's murder: Masterminds may flee country, says brother

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 10

The brother of Vicky Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader who was gunned down in the Sector 71 market on August 7 last year, has written to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding speedy police action in the case. He apprehended loss of vital evidence and chances of the masterminds of the murder fleeing the country.

“The investigation team of the Punjab Police is acting on the disclosure made by different gangsters arrested by the Delhi Police. However, the gangsters are yet to be brought to Mohali on a production warrant. These gangsters stayed in a flat with Shagundeep, the manager of a controversial Punjabi singer,” stated Ajaypal Singh Middukhera, brother of slain YAD leader, in an email to the Governor and the CM.

Ajaypal stated that the Mohali police should bring the shooters back to Mohali forthwith as the delay would give time to the accused to find ‘legal loopholes’ to hoodwink the investigators.

He stated, “From the day one, we have been pressing for a speedy investigation into the cold-blooded murder of Vicky and a security cover for the family members as our lives are under constant threat. We have not been provided security despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned. I also strongly fear the loss of vital evidence as the masterminds of my brother’s murder can flee the nation.”

“I request you to instruct the investigating team to arrest Shagundeep as his role in the murder needs to be probed. Even the singer’s role needs to be investigated,” the victim’s kin stated in the letter. —