Midnight drama in Kharar's Sunny Enclave over frequent power outages

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 23

Irked over hours-long unscheduled power cuts every day, Sunny Enclave residents’ patience gave in on Wednesday night as they staged a protest at the Kharar substation.

Fuming residents barged into the substation late at night and demanded to know the reason for daily outages.

PCR vehicles rushed to the spot to pacify the angry residents as situation started to turn volatile in pitch darkness.

“This is a daily thing here. There is no power in the afternoon and at nights in Kharar. No PSPCL official picks up the helpline number, what do we do?” asked an angry protester.

An hour-long negotiation with the employees remained unfruitful. Senior PSPCL officials remained unavailable at the spot. The protesters later resorted to sloganeering against PSPCL officials outside the substation.

“It took around an hour and a half before power was restored in Sunny Enclave,” said PSPCL officials this morning. As a precautionary measure, two PCR vehicles were stationed at the substation at night.

With summer at its peak, the Mohali, Kharar, and Zirakpur areas are witnessing frequent power cuts for hours. Although PSPCL officials attribute these to maintenance work, residents complain that inability to meet increased consumption and a ramshackle infrastructure are the reasons behind it.

Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks of the AAP government.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kharar #Mohali