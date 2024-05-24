Midnight drama in Kharar's Sunny Enclave over frequent power outages

Mohali, May 23
Irked over hours-long unscheduled power cuts every day, Sunny Enclave residents’ patience gave in on Wednesday night as they staged a protest at the Kharar substation.
Fuming residents barged into the substation late at night and demanded to know the reason for daily outages.
PCR vehicles rushed to the spot to pacify the angry residents as situation started to turn volatile in pitch darkness.
“This is a daily thing here. There is no power in the afternoon and at nights in Kharar. No PSPCL official picks up the helpline number, what do we do?” asked an angry protester.
An hour-long negotiation with the employees remained unfruitful. Senior PSPCL officials remained unavailable at the spot. The protesters later resorted to sloganeering against PSPCL officials outside the substation.
“It took around an hour and a half before power was restored in Sunny Enclave,” said PSPCL officials this morning. As a precautionary measure, two PCR vehicles were stationed at the substation at night.
With summer at its peak, the Mohali, Kharar, and Zirakpur areas are witnessing frequent power cuts for hours. Although PSPCL officials attribute these to maintenance work, residents complain that inability to meet increased consumption and a ramshackle infrastructure are the reasons behind it.
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks of the AAP government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...