 Military lit fest: Diplomacy, matched with maritime capabilities, should be India’s approach in Indo-Pacific, says Former Vice Admiral : The Tribune India

Military lit fest: Diplomacy, matched with maritime capabilities, should be India’s approach in Indo-Pacific, says Former Vice Admiral

China has acquired a new strategic identity and has made a decisive shift in its maritime approach: Vice Admiral Girish Luthra (retd)

Military lit fest: Diplomacy, matched with maritime capabilities, should be India’s approach in Indo-Pacific, says Former Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral Girish Luthra (retd), Admiral Sunil Lanba (retd), Vice Admiral Anup Singh (retd) and Vice Admiral Anil Chawla (retd) during panel discussion at the 6th Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Nitin Mittal



PTI

Chandigarh, December 3

India’s approach in the Indo-Pacific region cannot remain only diplomatic and has to be matched with maritime and naval capabilities, more importantly aircraft carriers, Vice Admiral Girish Luthra (retd) said here on Saturday.

He also said that China, which has an ambition of being a regional and global power, has acquired a new strategic identity and has made a decisive shift in its maritime approach.

Luthra was speaking at the 6th edition of the Military Literature Festival here.

He was taking part in a discussion on 'Relevance of aircraft carriers in power projection.'    Admiral Sunil Lanba (retd), who was the moderator, Vice Admiral Anil Chawla (retd), and Vice Admiral Anup Singh (retd) also attended the event.

"Today Indo-pacific is a very coherent and accepted strategic space. The interconnectedness of this region is what is giving a new dynamism to this region. Within this new development of this region, the maritime areas are the growth underbelly of it," Luthra said.

"This is the period of uncertainty in which we are going through phases like globalisation versus nationalism.

"We are going through traditional security concepts not applicable anymore and almost all countries are following the strategy of hedging," he said.

It is the Indo-Pacific region which is now the area of geopolitical, geoeconomic, and technological competition, he said.

The former vice admiral attributed the primary reason for a newfound attention to this region to its overwhelming stake in the global trade.

"Sixty per cent of world GDP, two-thirds of global growth, and 70 per cent of world trade takes place in the Indo-Pacific region," Luthra said.

He further said that several countries have hammered their strategies to the Indo-Pacific region in light of this changed scenario.

US, Japan, Australia, France, Germany, The Netherlands, European Union etc are some such countries, he said.

Speaking about China, Luthra said, "We have seen in the last 20-25 years the rise of China with a new strategic identity." "China recognises that its ambition of being a regional and global power cannot be fulfilled without suitable positioning and actions in the maritime domain. 

"When I say the decisive shift to the maritime orientation, I am not for one moment suggesting that it has given up its continental orientation," he said. 

"Certainly, continental orientation continues but it is the mix of the continental and maritime orientations. There is an increased emphasis on maritime orientation," he added.

He said China wants to sustain its leadership in trade, wants to have a world-class military by 2035 and win war against its strong adversary by 2049.

He said that in 2008, India came up with the concept of a net security provider in the Indian ocean region. In 2018, the Prime Minister outlined the vision for Indo-Pacific at Shangri La dialogue. And in 2019, the Indo-Pacific Ocean initiatives were announced.

Stressing on the aircraft carriers' strategic, operational, and tactical roles, Luthra said the role of carriers has evolved and adapted in line with the emergence of new technologies. 

There are seven countries with aircraft carriers and five other countries which are using helicopter carriers, he added. 

"India's outlook and approach in the Indo-pacific cannot only be diplomatic. It has to be matched by suitable maritime and naval capabilities and aircraft carriers play a major role in that.

"We need to prevent domination by another power, particularly in the Indian ocean region, and once again the aircraft carriers have a key role," he said. 

The navy man said the opposition to aircraft carriers stems primarily from their prohibitive cost and vulnerability. "I think both these objections are overstated." "Aircraft carriers along with other instruments provide strong deterrence. The deterrence is never to be seen with one single instrument like a carrier; it works in tandem with diplomatic, economic and other instruments of national power," he added.

Vice Admiral Anil Chawla (retd) said China's Shandong aircraft carrier can carry 40 aircrafts, and another aircraft carrier to be commissioned in 2024 will have an airwing of 85 aircraft.

He said China has also an ambitious plan to have an aircraft carrier which will be the bigger than US' Ford Class, which can carry 100 aircrafts.

China is slowly matching up to the US aircraft carrier, he said.

Admiral Lanba (retd) said India has a rich maritime heritage which dates back 4,000-5,000 years, going right back to the time of Indus Valley civilization.

"India's destiny and future is linked to the ocean, especially the Indian ocean. We sit astride very important sea lines of communication which criss-cross east and west,” said Lanba.  

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

4
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

5
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

6
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

7
Haryana

13 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

8
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

9
Trending

Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Parliament’s winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Parliament winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Party during its parliamentary strategy group’s meeting at S...

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

Also said that the Indian Navy is set to open all its branch...

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident

Shraddha murder accused Aaftab Poonawala requested for this English novel in Tihar jail

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic