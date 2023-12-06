Milk plant officer held taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 5

Personnel of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed Manoj Kumar Srivastva, Manager, Milk Procurement, posted at Milk Plant here for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

A spokesperson said the case had been registered against the official on a complaint filed by Sukhbir Singh, who has been managing milk collection tankers deployed by a private firm at the plant.

The complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the official of the state cooperative department demanded Rs 50,000 in lieu of allocating best routes to his tankers used to collect milk from different locations. The complainant further alleged that the Manager had already taken Rs 50,000 in this regard.

The flying squad unit of the VB, Mohali, investigated the allegations levelled in the complaint and caught the Manager while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in the presence of two witnesses. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station (flying squad 1), Mohali. He would be produced before the court tomorrow.

