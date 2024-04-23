Chandigarh: Millet cyclothon held to mark Earth Day

Chandigarh, April 22
The Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, the Association for Health Systems Analysis and Strengthening and The MERA initiative jointly organised “Millet Cyclothon: Pedal for the Planet” to mark Earth Day today.
Cyclists covered a distance of 6 km from the PGIMER to Sukhna Lake.
The event commenced with the introduction of the guest of honor, Neeraj Kumar, the bicycle man of India, to all participants. He highlighted the importance of millets.
The convener of the event, Dr Poonam Khanna, Additional Professor, Nutrition, who flagged off the event, stressed the importance of millets in keeping various emerging diseases at bay. — TNS
Awareness events on plastic pollution
Over 50 volunteers of Isha Foundation organised a bike rally and walkathon to raise awareness on the World Earth Day theme, “Planet vs Plastic”. The event aimed at educating people on the adverse effects of plastic pollution. The rally began from Rose Garden and covered a distance of 10 km.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...