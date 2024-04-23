Chandigarh: Millet cyclothon held to mark Earth Day

Chandigarh, April 22

The Department of Community Medicine & School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, the Association for Health Systems Analysis and Strengthening and The MERA initiative jointly organised “Millet Cyclothon: Pedal for the Planet” to mark Earth Day today.

Cyclists covered a distance of 6 km from the PGIMER to Sukhna Lake.

The event commenced with the introduction of the guest of honor, Neeraj Kumar, the bicycle man of India, to all participants. He highlighted the importance of millets.

The convener of the event, Dr Poonam Khanna, Additional Professor, Nutrition, who flagged off the event, stressed the importance of millets in keeping various emerging diseases at bay. — TNS

Awareness events on plastic pollution

Over 50 volunteers of Isha Foundation organised a bike rally and walkathon to raise awareness on the World Earth Day theme, “Planet vs Plastic”. The event aimed at educating people on the adverse effects of plastic pollution. The rally began from Rose Garden and covered a distance of 10 km.