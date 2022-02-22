Mind your speed: 9 more LED screens displaying speed installed in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

Nine more LED screens displaying speed of approaching vehicles have been installed by the traffic police on various roads. There are now a total of 15 such LED screens in the city.

The screens, that have been installed on medians, display the speed of approaching vehicles to alert the drivers.

The new locations where these screens have been installed are between the Kishangarh and Shastri Nagar light point, the Transport light point and the Modella light point, on the road between the Sector 45/46/49/50 light point and Colony No. 5, between the Sector 25/38 light point and Bhaskar chowk, Kajheri and Mataur chowk, Badheri chowk and grain market chowk, Matka chowk and the Press light point, Piccadilly chowk and the Aroma light point and between the Housing Board light point and the Kala Gram light point.

A police official said the screens would display the speed of the approaching vehicles and caution drivers who exceed the speed limit.