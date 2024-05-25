Minerva beat Bengaluru FC in Sub-Junior I-League finals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The players of Minerva Academy remained unbeaten in the Sub-Junior I-League to win the title. The Minerva lads faced an ISL club, Bengaluru FC, in the final. The Minerva lads were trailing 1-2 in the first half; however, in the second half, the team netted six times and won the match 7-4, securing the title. The team did not lose a single match in the league and established their dominance by scoring a total of 127 goals in 11 matches.

In the final match, Minerva started well, and in the 11th minute, Denamoni opened the account for the team. Bengaluru FC made a comeback and scored two goals. Sohil scored in the 12th minute and Sakip in the 21st minute, making the score 1-2.

After going down 1-2, Minerva Academy made a fresh start to the game. Denamoni equalised the score in the 23rd minute. In the 34th minute, Bengaluru’s Yajnas scored a goal and took the one-goal lead back for his team. In the 39th minute, Azan equalised the score for the Minerva lads again, and in the same minute, Bengaluru scored an unfortunate own goal to give Minerva the advantage.

Denamoni completed his hattrick with a brilliant goal in the 45th minute, and Punshiba converted a penalty kick to make the score 6-4. Azam sealed the victory by scoring another goal.

The win was a great example of Minerva’s teamwork. The team’s Mohammad Azam Khan and Denamoni scored 36 goals each in the tournament. Apart from them, Chetan scored 22 goals, Tony netted 10 times, and Tony was on the scoresheet nine times.

